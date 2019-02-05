New play equipment installed in Woodlands Park

New play equipment worth £8,500 has been installed in the Woodlands Park community focal point.

White Waltham Parish Council put the cable way zip wire on the green in Phipps Close using money contributed by developers as part of agreements they make when building a new project.

The zip wire was put in after the council consulted children on what they would like to see.

“We talked to them, before we put it in, about what sort of thing they were looking for,” Pat McDonald, the chairman of White Waltham Parish Council said.

“That was the one that they wanted in the area.

“That way you get what the kids want, by chatting to the kids first.”

Pat said the green – ‘the only piece of green in Woodlands Park, unfortunately’ – is popular with children to play in.

It is used to host community events such as May Day Mayhem, a family-friendly festival.

Children tested out the zip wire on Saturday as Cllr McDonald and parish clerk Paula McLoughlin watched on.