Prime Minister pays visit to nature centre

Theresa May dropped in at the Woolley Firs Environmental Education Centre on Friday.

The centre is one of five run by the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire & Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT), which offers the chance for pre-booked trips where youngsters can learn more about wildlife.

Mrs May met home-schooled children who were visiting the centre and had a tour around its sprawling nature reserve.

Staff then spoke about how simple measures like bird boxes can help protect birds in the area.

Lynn Hughes, education manager for the BBOWT, said: “We make it a great habitat for wild animals. It’s nothing that other people can’t do themselves, we leave log piles and bird feeders out and have plenty of hiding spaces for wild animals.

“One of the aims it to get people interested and passionate about wildlife and encourage them to take action for their local nature.”