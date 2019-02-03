Call for teams to sign up for pancake race

The 12th Annual Charity Pancake Race will take place on Shrove Tuesday, March 5, in King Street.

The objective is to be the first over the finish line with a frying pan in a battle for the winner’s shield.

Businesses compete in teams of two, but can enter as many teams as they like.

Last year 13 businesses supported the event.

Participants are encourage to wear an apron and headscarf.

There is a prize for the best dressed team.

The cost of entering a team is £20 and the money will be donated to a local charity.

Racing commences at 12.30pm.

The deadline for applications is Friday, March 1.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/y9o7j6ck to enter.