Golf club donates £26,500 cheque to Alexander Devine

A golf club has donated £26,500 to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

The money was raised over the past year from the Maidenhead Golf Club’s fundraising activities, including its Captain’s Charity Day in August, with an auction and 70s and 80s-themed disco and gala dinner in November.

Ladies captain Pat Jenkins and club captain Pete Leggatt handed over a cheque to Fiona and John Devine, co-founders of the hospice service based in Snowball Hill, to mark the end of their year as captains.

Pete Leggatt said: “Pat and I are so happy to have been able to raise such a wonderful amount of money for such a well-deserving local charity. The amount raised is way beyond what we had hoped for when we started our year as captains.”

Fiona Devine, who set up the hospice which officially opened in December, said she was ‘thrilled and delighted for the tremendous support’ of the captains.

She added: “I have had a wonderful year following their incredible efforts for us and been very privileged to attend some of their events. They have totally embraced us and worked hard. We are so grateful for their amazing support.”