Limited edition watch taken in burglary

An image of a limited edition watch has been released by police, similar to one stolen during a burglary in Maidenhead.

The incident took place at a property in Bailey Close on Tuesday, January 22 between 2pm and 6pm.

The offender gained entry to the property using a tool.

A limited edition Bernhard H. Mayer watch, similar to that pictured, was stolen along with the original box which contained two wrist strap links. The watch has a distinctive design, with chequer board face, and a clear back displaying the kinetic mechanism.

Other items stolen included a quantity of cash, two smart phones, a tablet and commemorative coins.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, suffers from a life limiting condition.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Claire Lloyd from Maidenhead CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

“The watch taken is of sentimental value to the victim, and I hope that somebody may recognise its distinctive design.

“Anyone with information about this incident, or that could assist in the recovery of these items, should report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190023000. Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”