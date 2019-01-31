Braywick Road crossing given green light

A pedestrian crossing will be built across Braywick Road after councillors gave the go ahead to spending £150,000 on the project.

Residents launched a petition in April last year calling for a crossing to protect pedestrians from speeding cars using the dual carriageway.

More than 1,000 people signed the petition, triggering a discussion of the item at a meeting of the Royal Borough’s full council on Monday.

John Hudson, speaking on behalf of the petition founder Rachel Clapp, told councillors that residents had been calling for a safe passage across the road for 18 years.

He said: “This isn’t the first time the issue of a crossing has been raised.

“It was first brought up 18 years ago by residents and for one reason or another it was never given the attention it deserved.”

He added: “This crossing would make a fundamental difference to the lives of many residents both young and old.

“Wouldn’t it be great if after 18 years of trying the people in this room could finally make it a reality.”

Council leader Simon Dudley said the installation of a pedestrian crossing was a ‘no-brainer’ considering the impending arrival of the multi-million Braywick Leisure Centre but ruled out the possibility of a footbridge being built.

Cllr Geoff Hill (TBF, Oldfield) said while he supported the scheme, he believed it had taken too long for the council to deliver.

He said: “Elections have a habit of getting much overdue work done.”

Councillors agreed to set aside £150,000 in the borough’s capital programme of 2020/21 to deliver the scheme.

Design work has begun and the council is planning to hold a consultation with residents before starting work on the project.