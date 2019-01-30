'Bird box bash' held at Braywick Nature Centre

Environment charity Wild Maidenhead hosted volunteers from the Bisham Nest Box Group on Sunday for a big ‘bird box bash’ at Braywick Nature Centre in Hibbert Road.

Over 60 people dropped by to see the range of boxes for wild birds, hedgehogs and bats, produced by the non-profit volunteer group.

Leader of the box-making team Bob Keene, of the Bisham Nest Box Group, said he was ‘delighted’ to sell 26 boxes at the event, and co-founder of Wild Maidenhead Jan Stannard was equally as appreciative of the day’s work.

She said: “Wild Maidenhead was delighted to support Bob and his team at this event. Their practical work over many years is making a real difference to the conservation of a range of wildlife species.

“The residents who buy and install the boxes gain real enjoyment and a sense of satisfaction from taking action.”