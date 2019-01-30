Paramedics attend to elderly man after carbon monoxide alarm sounds 

03:32PM, Wednesday 30 January 2019
Firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide alarm yesterday morning (January 30).
A crew from Maidenhead received the report of the incident in Canon Hill Drive at 8.08am.
The crew ventilated the property and were at the scene for about an hour.
They placed an elderly man in the care of South Central Ambulance Service who assessed him at the scene. He did not require hospital treatment.
