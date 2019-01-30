SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Paramedics attend to elderly man after carbon monoxide alarm sounds 

    Firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide alarm yesterday morning (January 30).

    A crew from Maidenhead received the report of the incident in Canon Hill Drive at 8.08am.

    The crew ventilated the property and were at the scene for about an hour.

    They placed an elderly man in the care of South Central Ambulance Service who assessed him at the scene. He did not require hospital treatment.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved