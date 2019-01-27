LoveMaidenhead - Highlights of 2018

Welcome to the first of my #lovemaidenhead columns for 2019.

Each month I will be sharing and showcasing ‘hidden gems’ and ‘unsung heroes’ of Maidenhead, featuring places to go, things to do and places to eat and drink.

Dotted around Maidenhead, you’ll find local cafes, businesses and family-friendly destinations that don’t always have a big marketing budget to promote themselves.

Because of this, I find that Google doesn’t always have the answers that you need to enjoy and explore your local area. Instead, a genuine local recommendation helps.

In my last column of 2018, I talked about the Christmas Tree Festival at St Luke’s Church. This month I thought it would be good to start 2019 off with some overall thoughts on 2018 and some of my highlights.

New spaces and places

One of the key themes from 2018 for me was the new spaces to explore and the new places to eat and drink in Maidenhead.

The new footbridge at Boulters Lock has been incredibly popular and it has successfully opened up different walking routes for all of us to enjoy.

The work on the Maidenhead Waterways Project is already starting to bring changes for us to enjoy: it is becoming easier to connect different areas of town on foot as well as working towards the long-term goal of allowing small boats to navigate around our town centre waterways. As the regeneration continues, I look forward to finding new ways to explore and make connections.

As well as these new spaces, we have some excellent new places to eat and drink: Coppa Club, The Broadwick, 15 Queen Street and Strawberry Grove Café all opened their doors in 2018, as well as Saints Café on St Mark’s Road. In doing so, they have added extra choice and options for all of us.

With headlines in national newspapers telling us that retail sales and footfall were in decline in 2018, we also had news that our own shopping centre had gone into receivership.

I’m sad that some of the big brands have left our town centre, but this isn’t just happening here in Maidenhead: as a nation our purchasing behaviour has changed and many of us head online before we hit our local high street.

I’m pleased that there are alternatives if you want to support local shops and businesses: you just have to keep your eyes and out and show support when you can.

In the run-up to Christmas you could #shoplocal in the Nicholsons Centre at the

pop-up shop near H Samuel, the Christmas Emporium in the former Next unit and in Craft Coop, and also at an Artisan Christmas fair pop-up at Saints Café.

While the Christmas pop-ups have closed for now, you can get a map which lists over 100 local independent shops and businesses from your local library or from the Enjoy Maidenhead website.

My verdict

Maidenhead has changed so much in the last 12 months and we have much more redevelopment ahead of us.

The scope of the changes planned for our town means that the transition period may not always be as smooth as we like.

My pledge for 2019 is to appreciate what we do have around us and to continue to support local businesses wherever I can. Whether it’s via my weekly ‘Maidenhead Community Notice board’ on my Maidenhead Mum Facebook page, through writing this column, or by chatting to friends, family and colleagues, I hope to inspire more of you to find things to love about Maidenhead.