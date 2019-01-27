SITE INDEX

    • Chinese New Year celebrations to be held in Maidenhead next month

    Chinese New Year celebrations are set to take place in Maidenhead next month.

    The town centre will be taken over by traditional celebrations like lion dancing and lantern making to mark the Year of the Pig on Saturday, February 9.

    Activities will take place inside the Nicholsons Centre from 11am to 3pm, and a parade will make its way down the High Street, starting at the Boy and the Boat statue at 1pm.

    A variety of visual displays like kung fu and t’ai chi will also take place after the parade.

    The event is organised by Maidenhead Town Partnership, the Eagle Claw Kung Fu School UK and the local Chinese association.

