Town centre roadworks to begin next week

Part of a £4.5million improvement scheme to the town centre road network will begin next week.

The money, including £3.75m invested by the Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), will fund upgrades to roads, pedestrian and cycle links in the centre of town as well as to the front of the railway station.

The work will see a two-way system introduced from the Nicholsons (Broadway) car park, meaning vehicles will soon be able to turn right when exiting.

Improvements will also be made to the junction outside the station around Bell Street, and to the forecourt of the station, later in the year.

One lane of both Frascati Way and Broadway will be closed during ‘trial works’ from Monday, January 28 in order to start reconfiguration work on Nicholsons car park. The council says there is no specific end date for these works, but that work will commence within an eight-week period.

Lane closures will be in place in March in Grenfell Road, Queen Street and King Street respectively.

Works are anticipated to take place here from Friday, March 1 to Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from the existing pedestrian crossing facilities at Queen Street and Keys Place through to the A308 (King Street), leading to the railway bridge.

The reason for these lengthy works is public highway improvements including upgrade of pedestrian crossing facilities, installation of new footway paving and new cycle parking facilities.

The scheme includes construction of an improved interchange at Maidenhead station forecourt, but the council said it has no date for these works at this stage.

The borough said the whole project is needed to ‘cope with the predicted increase in passengers accessing the station as a result of the modernisation of the Great Western train line, the opening of Crossrail and the possible future construction of the Western Rail Link to Heathrow’.

Cabinet member for highways and transport Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park) said: “The regeneration of Maidenhead is going to be quite comprehensive and things have to be done in a particular order to make sure that there is minimal disruption to residents.

“We are trying to link up more of the cycle routes through the town centre.

“There is going to be disruption – it is inevitable.”

Cllr Bicknell added that a paper called the Cycling Action Plan (CAP) will be presented to cabinet when it meets on Thursday, January 31. The aim of CAP is to encourage residents, commuters and visitors to choose cycling as an everyday form of transport.