Pets Corner: Hector at CLAWS

As well as finding loving homes for cats and kittens, CLAWS also provides life-long care for cats that cannot be re-homed because they are too old, unwell or traumatised.

Hector is one of these cats.

He is about 10 years old. He was taken off the streets and we think he had been fending for himself for some considerable time.

Now he is friendly and affectionate – a real gentleman, always waiting for the other cats to eat before asking for his food.

But he is a bit of a free spirit so we don’t think he would adapt very well to family life.

He will stay with CLAWS where he will enjoy every comfort but also be able to do his own thing.

If you would like to make a donation towards Hector’s care and other cats just like him please ring Sue on the CLAWS helpline 01189 341699.