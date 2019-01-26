£50k set to be spent on Maidenhead Christmas lights

Tens of thousands of pounds are set to be spent on Christmas lights in Maidenhead this year.

It was revealed in the Royal Borough’s proposed budget for 2019/20 that £50,000 is set to be spent on Christmas lights in Maidenhead in 2019.

Council leader Simon Dudley said the money will be used to put more lights in Maidenhead town centre.

He said: “If you look at areas like Queen Street, and the High Street going towards Reform Road, these are areas that don’t have Christmas lights or have old lights.

“It gives the town a lift – £50,000 is a lot of money but it’s relatively modest when you have regeneration going on.

“We want people to want to come to the town centre.”

The budget also sets aside a further £33,000 for Christmas lights in Old Windsor.

Leader of the opposition, Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor), said: “I am getting the feeling that the council seem to be spending their capital budget to take everyone’s eyes off what’s happening in our services budget.

“That’s what I think is happening, they’re really pushing it, that’s why everyone’s hearing about these wonderful capital spends.”