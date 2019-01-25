Get Fit for February at fifth health day

Gym discounts, ‘dry January’ and New Year’s resolutions keep people motivated in January to maintain healthier lifestyles.

But with February fast approaching and enthusiasm dwindling, the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge is aiming

to keep up the momentum with its fifth Fit for February initiative.

It is inviting people to take part in a ‘health awareness day’ in the Nicholsons Centre, next to Poppy’s gift shop, on Saturday, February 9 between 10.30am-3.30pm.

The event was borne from Maidenhead Bridge rotarians assisting Windsor St George Rotary Club and the Stroke Association in raising awareness of the dangers of high blood pressure.

Fit for February incorporates free blood pressure checks, diabetes and cholesterol tests carried out by trained medical practitioners and information about how to manage the conditions.

People can also get confidential advice and information about their health including getting fit, eating healthily and testicular cancer awareness.

For the first time the event will also offer advice on good mental health practices.

Rotarian and one of the event organisers Lisa Hunter said: “It can be a bit of a minefield knowing where to go for help.”

Offering advice and sign-posting people to relevant services will be a member of the club who has a professional background in the field.

Adam Hunter, also a club member and Fit for February organiser, said: “This is an ideal opportunity to get some impartial advice on a healthy start to February, all without having to make a specific trip or appointment.

“Just pop by when you have five minutes.”

The Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge meets every Sunday.

To find out more, or to join, visit www.maidenheadbridgerotary. org.uk or e-mail enquiries@maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk