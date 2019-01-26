Grant to Maidenhead Music Society from Louis Baylis Trust keeps ticket prices down

A £500 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust can ensure the melodies keep on playing at the Maidenhead Music Society (MMS).

The group presents a series of professional classical concerts each year at Norden Farm in Altwood Road.

It relies on ticket sales and grants like the one received from the Advertiser’s owner to ensure it can continue drawing in talented music stars to entertain its loyal audience.

The society was formed in 1946 by people who wanted to bring high quality classical music to Maidenhead.

On January 13 it welcomed the winners of last year’s Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra Young Musicians’ Competition, Harvey Lin and Alexandra Peel. And on April 25, the Linos Piano Trio – first prize winners at the Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition 2015 – will be taking to the stage.

MMS chairman Philip Ratcliffe explained how the Louis Baylis cash will go towards funding for this concert and ensure the group can keep the award-winners coming.

“One of the problems we have is that many of our concerts run at a deficit because the cost of putting them on is quite high,” he said.

“Those costs are not always covered by ticket sales – and that is where the trust are very useful. We are grateful to them.

“Without support, we would not be able to put on the quality of programme that we do. It is very important in helping us maintain those standards.

“Our audience are always extremely positive about what we are doing – we do get people of real quality.”

Philip said he wants to start attracting more young people to the shows, and praised the grant for enabling the society to keep prices to a minimum.

“The grant helps us keep prices stable. We sell nearly 1,000 tickets a year, and we’d like to sell more,” he added.

“We have a very loyal audience but we would like to see more younger people.

“We recognise that classical music is fighting with a lot of competing interests, so we want to ensure our tickets are accessible so they can come along.”