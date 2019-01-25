Offer made for Nicholsons Centre

Maidenhead’s town centre shopping centre has come under offer.

A bid to buy the Nicholsons Centre, which went into receivership in October, has been made, according to real estate company CBRE.

The shopping mall was transferred to receivers BDO when it became clear the business could not pay its debts.

Acting as custodians of the centre’s assets, BDO put the centre on the market in partnership with CBRE.

The Royal Borough owns 50 per cent of the freehold on the shopping centre, as well as Central House above it.

While he was not able to confirm who the potential buyer is, council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said the sale was an exciting prospect for Maidenhead.

He said: “This is absolutely great for the town.

"We have had two or three meetings with them. It will likely be a mix of retail, also some office space, some residential and cultural space.

“They have a significant amount of money, and they thought this was the most exciting opportunity outside the M25.”

Cllr Dudley added that he understands the deal will cost about £25million.

A CBRE spokeswoman confirmed the centre was under offer but refused to comment further.