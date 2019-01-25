Braywick crossing petition and polling places review to be debated on Monday

A pair of petitions, a polling station review and the appointment of the Royal Borough’s new managing director will all be considered during next week’s extraordinary council meeting.

A petition calling for a pedestrian crossing in Braywick Road, which has garnered more than 1,000 signatures, will be debated for a maximum of 30 minutes.

A Royal Borough report recommends councillors ‘fully support’ the idea and approve spending £150,000 from the 2020/21 capital budget to build the scheme, as the new Braywick Leisure Centre is built.

“The environment in this vicinity will change significantly in the near future creating additional demand and it is, therefore, recommended that proposals for a pedestrian crossing be developed in 2019/20 with installation programmed for 2020/21 to align with the opening of the new leisure centre,” the report states.

The council will also be asked to approve the results of a polling districts review.

The review adjusts some of the polling districts within some of the borough’s wards, and also suggests moving voting stations.

In Oldfield, Larchfield Community Centre will become a polling station, instead of Larchfield Children’s Centre.

Negative reaction to a proposal to move a Pinkneys Green polling station to Pinkneys Green Cricket Club meant the council’s working group that developed the recommendations discarded the idea.

The new town centre St Mary’s ward is proposed to have stations at the Marlow Road Community Centre and the town hall in St Ives Road.

“The council has a duty to review polling districts and polling places every four years to ensure that they are located in positions that are convenient and accessible to the majority of electors,” the report states.

Councillors are also due to approve the appointment of the new managing director, Duncan Sharkey.

He is due to earn £149,000 a year.

The meeting will take place on Monday at Maidenhead Town Hall from 7.30pm.