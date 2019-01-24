Firefighters extinguish van fire on A404

Firefighters were called to a van fire on the A404 this morning (Thursday).

Two crews from Maidenhead Fire Station attended the scene on the southbound carriageway just past Bisham Roundabout at 9.10am.

It is believed the blaze started in the rear compartment of the van after a battery came loose from a power tool and caught alight.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for about an hour and attempted to salvage as much as they could from the vehicle.