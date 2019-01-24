Heritage Centre hopes for move to 'prime location'

Trustees of Maidenhead Heritage Centre are championing the importance of a new and improved site to the regeneration of the town.

Established 25 years ago, the centre has outgrown its current home in Park Street, where it has been since December 2006, and trustees are aiming for ‘bigger, better premises’.

Centre chairman Richard Poad said: “We aren’t running out of space, we’ve run out of space. Our collection now exceeds 12,000 items and we only have enough space to display a small percentage of them.”

Ideally trustees want to trade their 400 square metre space for a 600 square metre site at the heart of the cultural quarter of the new York Road development.

A move wouldn’t just mean more space. The trustees envisage a new and improved museum that would give a ‘sense of place, a pride of place and a feeling of community’ to residents.

Centre trustees have been in talks with the Royal Borough about such a move for some time and hope the council recognises the importance of remembering the town’s history.

Mr Poad said: “In terms of where Maidenhead came from we have tremendous heritage that we really ought to be proud of and shout about and that’s what we intend to do.”

He added: “You don’t build a sense of beginning and community just by building blocks of flats, we are offering to provide more than that.”

Trustees want to make more of the town’s air, road, rail and river heritage with more to ‘see, do and experience’.

Leader of the council Cllr Simon Dudley said: “I couldn’t agree more that there needs to be community presences in the regeneration of Maidenhead.”

He added: “We’ve got some fairly detailed plans we’re looking to share with them, we’re looking at two units down on the York Stream, phase one of the York Road Development.”

“The Heritage Centre would have a space and Maidenhead Community Centre will have a space.”

Cllr Dudley said that the site overlooking the Maidenhead Waterways is a ‘prime location’.