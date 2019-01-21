Nursery group asks Prime Minister to back funding petition

A nursery group has asked Theresa May to back a petition to Parliament as part of a national effort to secure sufficient funding from the government.

The Cookham, Maidenhead and The Lawns Nursery School Federation wants to ensure financing for maintained nurseries remains at its current level.

Maintained nursery schools are funded by the government and run by councils.

As a consequence, they are held to a high standard and are required to provide services for children which federation co-head Sarah Cottle believes makes them vital to a community.

The Government has topped up the basic finance package it gives to maintained nurseries, the Early Years National Funding Formula, with supplementary money worth about £59million a year.

But ‘no guarantee on funding has been given’ for after 2020, Ms Cottle told the Prime Minister in a letter last week.

“Government have accepted the case for higher funding of nursery schools, but the money needs to follow to enable us to continue our important work,” she said.

“Nursery schools cost more than other forms of early years provision because we perform a different role.”

Ms Cottle, who is the federation’s co-head alongside Helen McHale, said the maintained nurseries ‘transform lives, especially for some of our most disadvantaged children’, and said that 64 per cent are in the 30 per cent most deprived parts of England.

“No other part of the early years sector has the same track record at helping disadvantaged children to catch up with their more advantaged peers,” Ms Cottle, whose federation includes Maidenhead Nursery School and Cookham Nursery School, added.

A petition set up by the federation has gathered more than 450 signatures – and now Ms Cottle is hoping Mrs May will both back the petition and take action. It is expected to be presented to MPs next month.

Maintained nurseries across the country have lobbied MPs and an All-Party Parliamentary Group is co-ordinating the effort to secure the money.

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: “Maintained nursery schools make a valuable contribution to improving the lives of some of our most disadvantaged children, alongside wider government support including our free childcare offer for two-year-olds.

“And because they experience costs that other early years providers do not, we are providing local authorities with around £60m a year up until 2019-2020 to protect maintained nursery schools funding. The position beyond this will be determined by the next spending review.”