Hindu Society insist Boulters Lock centre plans not dead while council leader compares it to the dodo

Hopes remain that a Hindu centre could be built at Boulters Lock after the council put in an application for an extended car park there.

The Hindu Society of Maidenhead failed to get planning permission for its centre in 2017 after it was granted a 125-year lease for land off the Boulters Lock car park in Lower Cookham Road in 2016.

The lease was offered on condition the scheme would gain approval, but after the society failed to demonstrate that protected great crested newts were absent or that it had sufficiently considered sites at less of a flood risk, it was not granted planning permission on appeal either.

Nearby residents had opposed the scheme and council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), whose ward includes Boulters Lock, instead promoted expanding the existing car park and offered the Hindu Society a spot in the nascent St Cloud Way regeneration project.

But on Monday, Hindu society president Chander Malhotra insisted the centre scheme could yet go ahead with the group’s members thinking of submitting a fresh planning application.

He said he is ‘100 per cent confident’ of getting permission and the society, which is due to meet this week, is also considering a judicial review of the decision to refuse permission.

“The question is, when we were given the site it was given by the council,” he said.

“They knew that they have given us that in writing, we have this 125-year lease, subject to planning permission.

“Why not make a use of it [the empty land]?”

The society is due to meet to discuss options today (Friday).

But Cllr Dudley told the Advertiser the offer of the lease was withdrawn after the Hindu Society failed to gain planning permission – and said the centre scheme at Boulters Lock was ‘deader than the dodo’.

Residents near Boulters Lock car park vehemently opposed the society’s last application because of concerns over the environment, and that it would exacerbate parking problems in the area – though the appeal’s inspector said the latter would not happen.

They formed the Boulters Riverside Community Interest Company to campaign against the centre, which they also believed would not fit the character of the residential area.

The council’s plan for an extended car park would see 40 extra spaces added to the 87-space site.