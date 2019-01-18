Roundabout trialled at St Mark's crossroads

Trial measures to improve safety at a busy crossroads in St Mark’s Road is set to begin.

A mini-roundabout and two more pedestrian crossings will be tested at the junction of St Mark’s and Courthouse Road.

A temporary traffic lights crossing will be put in Courthouse Road, north of the junction, and

another will be in St Mark’s Crescent.

Speed cushions will also be added on the approach to the crossroads.

Work on the scheme will begin from Monday, January 28, with temporary traffic lights due to be installed while the work is

carried out.

Initially, the measures will be tested for four weeks and the council will examine feedback on their

effectiveness.

The council’s letter to residents says the scheme has been introduced in response to ‘requests for junction improvements and safer pedestrian crossing facilities’.

Visit the Royal

Borough’s website for more information about the consultation.