Exhibition goes on show at Norden Farm celebrating 10 years of Lantern Parades

The dark days of January are being illuminated with an exhibition celebrating 10 years of Norden Farm’s lantern parade.

Light Up: The Lantern Parade Retrospective opened at the Altwood Road centre on Tuesday.

The arts centre involves the whole town in the annual event, holding workshops with community groups and schools to make the lanterns and putting on a concert at the town hall after the parade.

Displayed in the gallery, the exhibition celebrates the history of the illuminated community celebration with lanterns from 2014, when the parade became the carnival of the animals.

As well as a selection of smaller animal lanterns, there are also large centrepieces, photos, press clippings, quotes and film footage from past parades and workshops.

Norden Farm’s education manager and event curator Robyn Bunyan said: “Ten years is a wonderful milestone and certainly one to celebrate. It is wonderful to see how the event has continued to be loved by our community, and it has been a pleasure to share the event with more and more people across the years as the event has grown.

“The exhibition is a real representation of the creativity of the community – the lantern parade wouldn’t happen without them.”

The exhibition runs until Sunday, January 27.