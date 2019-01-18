Pinkneys Green Scout Group to celebrate 110th birthday

A scout troop celebrating its 110th birthday is inviting current and former members from all generations along to a party.

Pinkneys Green Scout Group was founded in February 1909, and a tea party will be held on Sunday, February 3, to mark the occasion.

With leaders aged 18 to 88 it is one of the oldest scout groups in Berkshire, with the country’s original scout group formed only two years earlier in 1907.

All current and former members of Pinkneys Green scouts are invited to attend the party, which will take place at Boyn Hill Altwood Scout Hut in Altwood Road at 3pm-5.30pm.

Erica Hunter, group scout leader for Pinkneys Green Scouts, described how the group is like a family for many.

She said: “My father was a cub and a scout at Pinkneys Green, my brother was a cub and my mum was Akela.”

“I did guiding because it wasn’t mixed then. I started helping my mum with cubs and I was a cub leader until 15 years ago when I became group scout leader.

“There are other leaders who have been with us for 50 years.”

At the party, Erica is hoping to put on a slideshow of photos showing all the generations at Pinkeys Green, and take a big ‘family’ photo with members, old and new.

She added that the 200 current members, across two beaver, cub and scout groups, are excited for the birthday and will all be receiving a new badge for their uniforms to mark the occasion.

In September, the group will also hold a ‘family camp’ to celebrate the occasion in true scouting style.

Those wishing to attend should email Erica on erica.hunter2@btinternet.com