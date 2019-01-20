Pets Corner: A big thank you from RSPCA East Berkshire

East Berks RSPCA would like to take this opportunity to thank all the wonderful people who adopted pets from the branch during 2018.

This included taking on animals that had health issues, were terrified and confused and those who were in their twilight years.

All found loving homes for which the branch is eternally grateful.

Thanks also go to the wonderful team of cat cuddlers and fosterers who help socialise traumatised and sometimes sick animals.

Among the pets from the Advertiser who found their forever homes in 2018 were Misty, Ellie, Raven, Hagrid, pictured, as well as Fletcher, Whiskers and Arnie.

Go to www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk to find out more.