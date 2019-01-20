Call London Marathon 2019 runners

01:00PM, Sunday 20 January 2019
The London Marathon is on the horizon and we want to hear from anyone from the area who is taking part.
We’d like to hear about your punishing training and preparation, any experience you have of running and the reason you’re taking the challenge on.
Email news@baylismedia.co.uk, call the newsdesk on 01628 680680, or check page two for contact details for the reporter who covers your area.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A drug driver who was on cocaine when he killed a cyclist in Maidenhead has been jailed for three years.
A man and a woman were assaulted with knives and baseball bats by three men on Monday.