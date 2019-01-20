Charity Noticeboard: Find what events are coming up this month 

If your charity has some news, is holding a fund-raiser or wants to celebrate the achievements of its supporters, email news@baylismedia.co.uk

MAIDENHEAD: A one-day course titled ‘Bringing Up Teenagers’ will be run by Relate Mid Thames & Buckinghamshire (MTB) on Saturday, January 26.

The course costs £45 per parent or £65 per couple and will be held at St Peter’s Church in St Peters Road from 9.30am-4.30pm.

It is aimed at improving communication between parents and teenagers.

To book email training@relatemtb.co.uk or call 01628 625320.

MAIDENHEAD: A £1,000 cash boost means a group of sea cadets can begin renovating a river wall.

Maidenhead Sea Cadets received the money from Persimmons Homes North London, which has a headquarters in the town.

The river wall on the former Maidenhead Gas Works site is in need of renovation due to the ageing brickwork. The wall is one of the only remaining structures from the original site.

DORNEY: Sport Relief has been announced as the official charity partner of the upcoming Jaguar Tri-Fest.

The event aims to combine triathlon with acoustic music, a high-end glamping experience and food and drink. It is set to take place on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 at Dorney Lake.

To find out more follow @tri-fest on Twitter. To purchase tickets go to www.tri-fest.co.uk

FURZE PLATT: The Co-op Local Community Fund will be raising money for Furze Platt Scout Goup.

Every time Co-op members shop at the store, one per cent of what they spend on a selection of own-branded products and services goes to help fund community projects.

The scout group is currently raising funds to improve facilities at their meeting place, where they want to create two small meeting rooms and install an external fire escape.

Co-op members can decide which local group they would like to back by going online coop.co.uk/membership

Find out more about the cub scouts at www.fpscouts.org.uk/

BERKSHIRE: Grants of £5,000 to £10,000 have been awarded to charities working with vulnerable women and girls.

The Dash Charity, which works with victims of domestic abuse, and Berkshire Women’s Aid received the grants from the Tampon Tax Fund.

The money will be used in projects helping women and girls find work, build skills and improve health and wellbeing.

ASCOT: A father-of-two is set to climb one of the tallest mountains in the world for a children’s hospice.

Ewan Ross, from Ascot, is climbing the 6,962m Aconcagua in Argentina this month, raising money for Alexander Devine.

To sponsor Ewan as he looks to conquer the tallest mountain in the southern hemisphere, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ewanaconcagua

WOODLANDS PARK: RSPCA East Berkshire Branch is holding a quiz night to raise some vital funds for the charity on Saturday, March 16.

For £12 people can enjoy a meal and a night of general knowledge from 7pm. There is a maximum of eight people per team.

The quiz will take place at Woodlands Park Community Centre, in Waltham Road, where a bar is available.

Booking is advisable. Contact Wendy Frampton on 07852 481079.

WINDSOR: Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice was chosen from more than 250 charities to win a 55in TCL television.

The competition was run by online electricals retailer AO.com.

Claire Coldicott, director of fundraising and communications at the hospice, said: “What a fantastic way to start 2019. We could not carry out our vital work helping local children and families without the wonderful support of companies and public supporters.”

MAIDENHEAD: SportsAble is hosting an evening of entertainment on Saturday, January 26.

The night includes the premiere of the film SOVA (Safeguarding of Vulnerable Adults) as well as entertainment from musicians, stand-up comedians and other artists.

The film is a dramatic comedy about three residents in a care home who have mental health disabilities, and it explores their adventures in the local community.

The evening starts at 6.30pm.

Tickets are £18 and £12.50 for SportsAble members, go to www.sportsable. co.uk/events/ to find out more