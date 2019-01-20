Tributes paid to former scout leader

An active member of the scouting movement for more than 45 years has died at the age of 91.

Doreen Cutler passed away in her sleep at home as a result of heart failure on December 29.

She was born Doreen Tripp and was brought up in Harlington with her younger sister, Betty.

In 1945, after completing her education in Uxbridge, she joined the Women’s Royal Naval Service (Wrens).

After initial training she was posted to HMS Mercury, the Royal Naval Signal School, based near Petersfield, Hampshire.

It was there that she met her future husband, Colin Cutler from Maidenhead, at that time a midshipman with the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve.

They met on bonfire night, 1945. Colin said: “We met at the dance and I saw this rather attractive, serious, dark haired girl, and I invited her to dance.”

He was pleased to find that she lived in nearby Hayes, Middlesex.

Doreen left the Wrens as a Petty Officer in 1948 and began working as a bank clerk in London.

In 1950 Doreen and Colin married at St Mary’s Church in Hayes and moved into a house there.

The couple’s first son, Michael, was born in 1952, at which point Doreen left her job at the bank. Four years later, they welcomed their second son, David.

She took on the role as secretary of the local branch of the NSPCC and was a school governor at two primary schools in Hayes.

In 1963 Colin was sent to Caracas, Venezuela, for his work and Doreen joined him.

It was here that Doreen’s passion for the scouts started, when she quickly became an assistant cub scout leader for the local scout group and a year later was made cub leader.

When the family returned to England in 1965 they moved into a house in Shoppenhangers Road and Michael and David attended what is now Desborough College.

When the 18th Maidenhead Scout Group formed a cub section in 1974, Doreen became the assistant leader and after three years leader, a role she held for eight years. She also acted as group scout leader and latterly the group president.

Doreen served as a governor of Ellington and Oldfield primary schools.

Colin said: “She had this ability to get the best out of children, but also to work with their parents so that support and encouragement was given at home as well as at cub scout meetings.”

In 1995 the group’s scout HQ in the grounds of Desborough College was burned down in an arson attack.

Doreen was a key driving force behind the fundraising for the group’s new home, which was built in 2003, also in the school’s grounds.

At this time Doreen received scouting’s highest award, the Silver Wolf, ‘for exceptional service over many years’.

Colin believes it was Doreen’s ‘drive and persistence’ that kept the group going without a permanent home. He said: “The scout group could easily have disappeared by that stage.”

A tenacious woman, Colin added: “People were warned, if Doreen asked you, you’d better do it.”

In 2013, aged 86, Doreen was made president of the 18th Maidenhead Scout Group. Since Doreen has passed away, Colin has received many letters from past cubs who remembered Doreen as their leader.

Colin said: “No doubt about it, she was seen as a motivator, someone who could bring out the best in people, she did it with a smile.

She was a very respected person.”