Craft Coop hosts open call for talent

Craft Coop is giving the talented people of Maidenhead an opportunity to showcase their wares.

The social enterprise company, which has a store in the Nicholsons and one in High Wycombe, prides itself on supporting the local community and encouraging creativity.

In its latest ‘open call for local talent’ they are asking people to present their creations to a panel of judges who will choose a winner to have their products in store for a month.

The Craft Coop is also accepting applications for people who make high quality products as well as for those who would like to run workshops or craft activities in their shops.

Anyone interested in joining the Craft Coop or entering the open call should contact info@craftcoop.co.uk.