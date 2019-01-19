Tuesday Singers fund defibrillator

A new life-saving defibrillator has been bought with the help of a choir.

The Tuesday Singers raised £620 towards the equipment for the Community First

Responders (CFR) at its December concert held at Newlands Girls’ School.

CFR attend emergency calls and provide care until paramedics arrive. It self-funds all its equipment.

Secretary of the choir Janet Martin said: “The choir greatly admire the work these volunteers undertake.”

She added: “This fast response can save many lives while the ambulance crew is on its way.”

The choir meets on Tuesday mornings and is looking for new members ‘who would be made very welcome’.

Go to www.Tuesday- singers.co.uk to find out more or call 01494 443464.