Busy Bees nursery celebrates 'good' ofsted

A nursery has been praised by education watchdog Ofsted.

Busy Bees, in Norden Road, has been rated ‘good’ following an inspection in November – up from ‘requires improvement’ a year earlier.

Among many positives, the report found that ‘the manager and staff provide challenging and engaging learning experiences for all children’ and ‘children really enjoy their time in this warm and welcoming nursery’.

The quality of the teaching is good and leadership is strong, the report states. But the children don’t have ‘opportunities to increase their understanding of letters and the sounds they represent’ and staff ‘do not make the most of all opportunities to extend children’s interest and skills in recognising numerals’.

The report said these should be improved on.

Nursery manager Michelle Thatcher said: “It is incredibly rewarding to receive this acknowledgement from Ofsted praising the quality of our care and education.

“This endorsement proves that all our hard work is recognised and the care we strive to provide is delivered.”