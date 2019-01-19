Maidenhead woman celebrates 100th birthday

Kathleen Hazelden celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family on Wednesday, January 9.

The party for the centenarian was thrown at St Paul’s Court in Princess Street, where she has lived for 31 years.

It was organised by Housing Solutions staff who manage St Paul’s Court and Yvonne Cox, her friend and fellow resident of 29 years.

As well as presents, Kathleen was also given four cakes to mark the milestone birthday and a buffet was enjoyed by the party, which included other residents.

And of course, no 100th birthday would be complete without a telegram from the Queen, which Kathleen duly received.

Yvonne said: “I think she was shocked really, at the lovely surprise, we let her cut the first slice of the cake, it was absolutely lovely.

“She’ll be talking about it for weeks.”