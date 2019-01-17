Council disbands Maidenhead regeneration advisory group

The chairman of a group which provided a cross-party approach to the regeneration of the town centre has called for a replacement after it was disbanded by the Royal Borough.

The Partnership for the Rejuvenation of Maidenhead (PRoM) was a community-led group of 12 members, made up of local stakeholders, which was formed in 2007.

It was established to ‘election-proof’ the regeneration of the town and prevent it from being stalled if a new political party was voted in to council.

Speaking about the purpose of PRoM, chairman Bob Dulson said: “Various attempts had been made to draw up a town plan but they kept being shelved.

“Over the next four years we worked on developing an Area Action Plan (AAP) which was formally adopted in September 2011.”

It then acted as an advisory body to the council and its officers, ensuring progress on a consensual basis.

It was disbanded in October. The reasons given included the need to rationalise the amount of time spent in meetings by councillors and officers and a need for wider representation.

But Mr Dulson, who is also chairman of Maidenhead Civic Society, believes that, if PRoM was used properly by the council, it could be ‘a very useful tool in regeneration’ but that in recent years it ‘has been progressively sidelined’.

He said: “Rather than critiquing emerging plans, increasingly we felt we were just being asked to rubber stamp council decisions.

“So PRoM’s usefulness was undermined.”

He added: “What a community forum like PRoM can do is give a proper feel of what a community wants or needs.”

Council leader Cllr Simon Dudley said: “We’re keen to have community wide consultation with all stakeholders and those representing diverse age, gender and housing ownership or renting circumstances.

“The more voices the better. A Facebook group like Maidenhead Future is a wonderful example of how the passage of time on regeneration has facilitated communication technologies unimaginable when PRoM was constituted.

“It did a great job and voices on it are important stakeholders in the town’s development moving forward.”

In response, Mr Dulson said: “That should certainly be part of the mix but, by their nature, many development proposals are commercially sensitive in the early stages, so would be difficult to share publicly.

“PRoM’s participants had signed a confidentiality agreement and, as well as being residents, also had an impressive tally of relevant skills and expertise between them.”

He added: “I sincerely hope that a replacement for PRoM is set up to act as a critical friend for regeneration.”