Theresa May still backed by Maidenhead Conservative Association

Theresa May still enjoys the ‘full confidence’ of her local Tory party, despite her Brexit deal’s heavy defeat in Parliament on Tuesday.

Cllr Richard Kellaway, chairman of the Maidenhead Conservative Association, said his group continued to back her, des-cribing her as ‘fantastic’.

Mrs May was left facing a no-confidence vote last night (Wednesday), called by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the wake of the Withdrawal Agreement vote, which the Government lost by an unprecedented 230 votes.

But speaking yesterday, before the vote of no-confidence, Cllr Kellaway praised Mrs May’s ‘remarkable character’ and said she had ‘survived incredibly well’.

Cllr Kellaway, who voted Remain in the 2016 referendum, said he expected Mrs May to still be Prime Minister by the time the UK leaves on Friday, March 29.

“She has already said that she would not lead us into the next election,” said Cllr Kellaway.

The next General Election is due in 2022.

“At some stage, you would expect her to pass on to someone else in advance of that date.”

He added: “She has our full confidence.”

Mrs May’s deal to withdraw from the European Union, which attracted criticism from both pro-Brexit and pro-Remain Tories, was voted against by 118 Conservatives, including Adam Afriyie in Maidenhead’s neighbouring constituency of Windsor and Beacons-field MP Dominic Grieve.

She lost by 230 votes after just 202 MPs supported her deal.

“Time is certainly running out,” Cllr Kellaway said.

“The options are to extend (Article 50, the mechanism by which the UK leaves the EU) but I don’t see how that helps greatly when you have got fundamental differences.

“I don’t see there is much prospect of doing a deal with Labour, because the Labour leadership is clearly determined to have an election.”

But Cllr Kellaway said he could also not see another Conservative MP uniting the party, which has fractured between Tories who either want another referendum on EU membership, support Mrs May’s deal, back a soft Brexit, or want to see a cleaner break from the EU.

Meanwhile, Pat McDonald, who stood for Labour against Mrs May in the 2017 election, said it was now time for another General Election.

He said: “I would like to see her and her Government resign as soon as possible.”

He said the 2016 vote to leave the European Union should be respected and he hoped Labour’s wish of a new election would come true.

“I think it is time for an election,” he said. “The people of this country deserve the chance to put in Parliament a new government to try and sort this mess out.”