Demolition begins of building once described as 'Palm Beach of Maidenhead'

11:19AM, Wednesday 16 January 2019
Demolition of a distinctive property known as the Showboat is underway to make way for 37 new flats.
Exclusive House, in Oldfield Road, had a distinctive art deco appearance.
A club in its heyday in the Thirties, it held swimming and cabaret events and was dubbed the Palm Beach of Maidenhead.
An attempt to list the building with Historic England failed and councillors on the Maidenhead Development Management Panel did not believe it should be deemed a local heritage asset.
A planning application by JSA Architects, Woodlands Park, was approved following a panel vote in June.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A drug driver who was on cocaine when he killed a cyclist in Maidenhead has been jailed for three years.
A man and a woman were assaulted with knives and baseball bats by three men on Monday.