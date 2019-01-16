SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Demolition begins of building once described as 'Palm Beach of Maidenhead'

    Demolition of a distinctive property known as the Showboat is underway to make way for 37 new flats.

    Exclusive House, in Oldfield Road, had a distinctive art deco appearance.

    A club in its heyday in the Thirties, it held swimming and cabaret events and was dubbed the Palm Beach of Maidenhead.

    An attempt to list the building with Historic England failed and councillors on the Maidenhead Development Management Panel did not believe it should be deemed a local heritage asset.

    A planning application by JSA Architects, Woodlands Park, was approved following a panel vote in June.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved