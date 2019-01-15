Tuneless Choir hits 100 sessions and donates thousands to charity

A feel-good group which uses singing to boost participants’ wellbeing will celebrate holding 100 sessions this week.

The Tuneless Choir, which is part of a nationwide network, has run since mid 2016 and encourages people to sing their hearts out – without needing to be a virtuoso or have any discernible vocal ability at all.

The choir, which meets at the United Reformed Church in West Street, has gone from initially being expected to be a short-lived venture to averaging 69 singers every week and is now looking forward to hitting a century of sessions.

Choir leader Tabitha Beavan said: “I remember saying to everybody ‘we are just going to do this for six weeks’… and then it just kept growing and growing and going from strength to strength.”

She believes participants keep coming back because it ‘ticks all of the wellbeing boxes’.

The Tuneless Choir has also donated £3,071 to Mind, the mental health charity.

Members raised the funds from a combination of its pop quiz and party held during last summer at Maidenhead Rugby Club and requests for donations.

It decided to raise money for Mind because Tabitha said singing is good for wellbeing, ‘unless you are really determined to stay in a bad mood’.

The 100th session will take place on Wednesday, January 16 from 8pm.

Visit www.tunelesschoir.com for details on future events.