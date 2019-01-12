Hindu Society welcomes new year through dance

The new year was welcomed by a celebration of dance as the Hindu Society of Maidenhead hosted its latest colourful event on Sunday.

Hundreds watched two dance acts perform at St Piran’s School in Gringer Hill as the group put on an energetic spectacle.

The society is a group of residents in the town who look to promote the Hindu culture and its values in the area.

Hindu Society president Chander Malhotra was pleased with how the dance was received. He said: “We had a full house and a lot of people turn up.

“Someone suggested: why don’t we do something different, like a dance act?

“They were all very happy, everybody appreciated it. It has been going round.

“Everybody has been sending each other a Whats-app about it.

“It went very well.”