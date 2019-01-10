Mum left shaken after brick is dropped on her car

A mother and her son narrowly avoided a serious crash after a brick was dropped onto her car from a bridge.

Ashleigh Dadson-Butt and seven-year-old Caius Butt were on their way to the cinema in Bracknell when a brick was dropped onto the windscreen of her Mazda CX-5.

Ashleigh said: “I was driving up the A4 between Sainsbury’s and the Magnet, and I was chatting to my son, and there was this big bang and I saw something bounce off my window screen onto my bonnet.

“I’m just thankful I didn’t jump or react.”

If she had, Ashleigh fears she could have ploughed through the front window of the Providence Place Sainsbury’s store or into people at the bus stop outside.

The incident happened just before 5pm on Sunday, with the brick falling from the bridge which connects the Magnet leisure centre to Sainsbury’s car park.

Ashleigh had only had the Mazda for two days when the incident happened, leaving her with a dented bonnet and a scratch on the windscreen.

Extremely shaken, Ashleigh pulled over after the incident.

She said: “I just sat in the car and dialled 999 straight away, I didn’t know if kids were hanging around in the car park.”

A police officer arrived in less than five minutes and took photos of the damage and recovered the brick out of the road.

Ashleigh said: “He was brilliant at reassuring my son.”

Caius, a pupil at Cookham Rise Primary School, was ‘really scared’ by the incident. Ashleigh said: “He started crying and then he got really angry.”

Ashleigh is also mum to four-year-old Elijah, who has autism.

Caius ‘adores’ his little brother, but Elijah takes a lot of Ashleigh’s time and the trip to the cinema for Caius was his weekly ‘date’ with his mum.

Ashleigh said: “He was furious because his ‘alone time with Mummy was ruined’.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 43190005114.