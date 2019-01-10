Vicus Way car park to be decided on once again

A fourth attempt to get the construction of a multi-storey car park on land in Vicus Way approved will be made by the council next week.

Residents who have vehemently opposed the project, a five-storey, 516 space commuter car park, appeared to have won their battle to prevent it getting approved in December.

The chairman of the Maidenhead Development Management Panel, Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield), voted to refuse the application, breaking a deadlock in how councillors had voted on the scheme. But it later emerged he had not intended to vote that way and the council sought legal advice on correcting the mistake.

A council report now recommends the panel, which will meet on Wednesday, should vote to rescind that decision and then consider the application again.

Residents will have to face arguing against the application for a fourth time, which they say will increase anti-social behaviour, carbon dioxide emissions and impact on their quality of life.

The council has said the car park will be secured and that the scheme is acceptable in planning terms.