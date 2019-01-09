Homelessness bus service to hold training session for volunteers

Would-be volunteers who want to help the homeless are invited to attend a training session tomorrow (Thursday).

The Brett Foundation, which is running the event, has purchased a specialist bus which will provide accommodation for rough sleepers, and is inviting those interested in helping out the chance to see what goes into the service.

The bus, named Howard, will have beds, seating areas and food and drink facilities.

It is hoped the bus will be launched next Thursday.

Sue Brett, founder of the homelessness charity, said: “The training session is open to new volunteers and existing ones.

“Because the training is on a bus rather than a building, it is just information on fire escapes and what is expected of volunteers.

“We cannot cook on the bus, but we can heat things up, so we will be bringing food on, telling them about shifts and the timing of shifts.

“Evening shifts will be making tea, coffee, giving them something warm to eat and getting them settled.

“The night shift is making sure they are safe. It is about companionship.”

As well as on-board volunteers the charity is also looking to pull in drivers to ensure it can offer its service every night of the week.

“There is nothing more rewarding [than volunteering], it is almost addictive. You do it two or three times, and you are hooked,” said Sue.

“When you see people shaking from the cold, and then watching them transform overnight, knowing that you are there – it is rewarding. You are potentially saving somebody’s life.”

The training session will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at 7pm at 49 King Street, Maidenhead.