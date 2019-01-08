Former Conservative councillor to stand for The Borough First at next council election

A former Conservative councillor has announced he will stand for the borough’s newest party in the next local election.

Cllr Geoff Hill (Ind, Oldfield) will campaign for The Borough First in May.

He previously resigned the Tory whip following Cllr Dudley’s widely-criticised remarks about homeless people in Windsor ahead of the Royal Wedding at the start of last year, and left the Maidenhead Conservative Association in November.

“I’m now declaring my intention to stand in Oldfield Ward for The Borough First as an independent councillor,” he wrote in a letter to the Advertiser.

The Borough First, which unveiled itself in September, hopes to take national politics out of local government and support candidates without an allegiance to a national party.

Cllr Hill referenced the council’s bid to gain planning permission for a new car park, which will be heard by a planning panel for a fourth time.

He said: “Having been present at all three of the Vicus Way car park planning meetings and witnessing the resulting fallout I can only conclude that there are serious issues with the RBWM leadership, democratic scrutiny and process.

“The only remedy is at the ballot box on May 2nd when I urge the public to vote as many independent councillors into office as possible to act as a check and balance on the power of the Conservative Group.”