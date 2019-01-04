'Roof could come off' Nicholsons Centre under new owners

The Nicholsons Centre could be transformed into an ‘open air’ shopping experience by its prospective new owners.

An unnamed firm is currently completing ‘due diligence’ as it looks to complete the purchase of the shopping centre which went into receivership in October.

Council leader Simon Dudley met with the new owners shortly before Christmas and said the move represented an ‘exciting opportunity’ in the town centre.

Cllr Dudley said: “What I can say is they are a very experienced buyer. They’ve got fantastic experience in terms of urban regeneration and they’ve got a lot of money and what they want to start in the new year is a consultation with residents about what they would like to see.”

He added: “We’ll be seeing the roof coming off.

“It’s definitely going to be a mixture of retail, probably some residential and some leisure to really create a vibrant hub in the middle of the town.”

A public consultation about the future of the shopping centre is expected to be launched in February, the council leader said.