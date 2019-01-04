Maidenhead Swimarathon to take place this weekend

Hundreds of people will take part in the annual Swimarathon at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Saturday.

It is the 34th Swimarathon organised by the Lions Club of Maidenhead, which will donate the money raised to a number of charities.

The Maidenhead Lions Charitable Trust is one organisation that will receive a share of the donations to distribute to other charitable causes throughout the year.

Swimarathon leader Brenda Butler said: “We have eight teams swimming on each hour from 7am through to 7pm.

“There are about eight swimmers in each team, so about 800 people have entered so far.”

Each team of eight swims the length of the 25 metre pool at the Holmanleaze centre in relay for 55 minutes, starting on each hour.

The 96 teams that will take part are from 35 different organisations, including schools, youth and sports groups and churches.

As well as raising money for charities, some of the teams taking part are raising money for their own associations

Charities teams are supporting include Maidenhead Blind Club, Maidenhead Dyslexia Centre, SportsAble and Prostate Cancer UK.

Last year groups, schools, sports clubs, businesses and churches swam about 200 miles and raised about £38,000.

Belinda said: “Although it is a lot of hard work, we really enjoy the event as swimmers from three to 83, of all abilities, work as a team to support each other and their chosen charity.

“It’s a happy day, full of fun and endeavour.”

To donate to a specific Swimarathon team or the Maidenhead Lions team, go to mydonate.bt.com/events/ swimarathon2019/475849