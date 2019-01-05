Advertiser review of the year: December

11:00AM, Saturday 05 January 2019
December saw people across the borough get into the Christmas spirit. Three children got to turn on the Christmas lights in Downing Street, Santa went to Cookham in a Maserati and hundreds of bags of food were collected for those that would otherwise be going hungry.
A Burnham man who kept explosives at his home has been jailed for five years.
A month long Thames Valley Police (TVP) operation has seen 21 people arrested for drug offences.