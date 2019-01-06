RVS delivers hampers to the elderly for Christmas

The Royal Voluntary Service Berkshire hub was on a mission to deliver 30 hampers to the elderly ahead of Christmas.

RVS is a national charity and the hub runs services for older people in the Royal Borough and Slough.

The Christmas hampers were donated by Asda, which gave away 2,000 nationwide, including another 20 that were delivered to residents in Slough.

It might not seem like a tall task but service manager of the Berkshire hub’s Care Bank, Marianne Carpenter explained why it takes longer that you might think.

Speaking last Thursday (December 20), Marianne said: “I meant to deliver to about ten people yesterday but I got to about three.”

She added: “You go there and they invite you in and they have all the time in the world and you feel you can’t leave them.”

Joan Lynch is one of the people who received a hamper on Thursday, she has benefitted from the befriending service offered by the hub for about a year.

She said: “I’ve got a lovely lady who comes to me, and she comes to me once a month and she’s become a friend, she’s absolutely fabulous.”

The lady in question is Suzanne xxxxxxx and together she and Joan enjoy a trip to a garden centre.

Joan sadly lost her husband, Leonard, five years ago in January and her son, David about fifteen weeks later.

Christmas can be an especially hard, she said: “It’s very difficult, because it’s full of memories.

She added: There’s still that thing of waking up alone in the house, that’s so difficult.”

Speaking about the RVS Joan said they have helped her ‘without a doubt’.

“I can’t praise them high enough. I think they’re a wonderful organisation” she said.

To find out more about RVS Berkshire hub or to volunteer go to tinyurl.com/ybt33by7