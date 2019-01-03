Advertiser review of the year: October

06:00PM, Thursday 03 January 2019
October brought sad news of the sudden death of borough councillor Jesse Grey and the closure of the long-established art shop A Boville Wright Ltd in Maidenhead High Street. The Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead's shopping precinct, went into receivership but, on a brighter note, the Coppa Club all-day restaurant, bar and lounge opened beside the newly restored York Stream.
