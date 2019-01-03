Advertiser review of the year: October

TWYFORD: A bonfire night was saved by the community after the original bonfire was burned down a day early. Members of the community got together to rebuild an even bigger bonfire for the King George V Recreation Ground event.

MAIDENHEAD: Figures from a galaxy far, far away were due to go under the hammer following a surprise discovery in a Maidenhead home. The Star Wars figurines were found in the home of someone who worked on the original trilogy. Ref:130488-2

MAIDENHEAD: Brain dead creatures roamed the streets for the return of Maidenhead Zombie Walk. Hundreds took part in the sixth annual event, which raised money for the Kevin Cruise Foundation. Ref:130529-8

HOLYPORT: Flowers and tributes were left at the gates of polo stables owned by the Leicester City chairman who died in a helicopter crash. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha owned King Power Foxes polo club, which has training facilities at Gadbridge Farm. Ref:130537-10

MAIDENHEAD: An art shop closed down after more than 50 years in the town centre. A. Boville Wright Ltd, known as Bovilles, cited the retirement of its part owner Robert Wright as the main reason for the closure. Ref:130458-1

COX GREEN: An application to paint double yellow lines outside a school to prevent parents from parking near a crossing was approved. Ref: 130487-12

MAIDENHEAD: Uncertainty surrounded the future of the Nicholsons Centre following the news it had gone into receivership. BDO LLP confirmed it was appointed as receiver for the shopping centre and put the site on the market to find a new buyer. Ref:130482-6

WINDSOR & MARLOW: The ‘incredible generosity’ of fundraisers helped raise more than £31,000 at The Link Foundation Ball. Supporters of the Marlow-based children’s charity dug deep during the biennial event at Windsor’s Castle Hotel. Ref:130448-13

MAIDENHEAD: The long wait for the opening of Coppa Club ended. The bar and restaurant chain became the latest addition to the town when it moved into the Picturehouse development at Chapel Arches. Ref:130535-14

ROYAL BOROUGH: A civic service to mark the contributions Cllr Jesse Grey made to the area was held at St Edward’s RC Church in Windsor. Cllr Grey, who served as a Conservative councillor for Datchet, died suddenly at the age of 77 earlier in the month. Ref:130517-15