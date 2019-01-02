SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Wed, 02
5 °C
Thu, 03
5 °C
Fri, 04
3 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Larchfield Road rape allegation withdrawn

    An allegation of a rape in Larchfield Road on Saturday has been withdrawn, according to Thames Valley Police.

    The alleged incident was said to have taken place at about 8pm.

    A picture of a request slip sent by police to nearby businesses asking for CCTV footage was circulated on social media, however the police say that the rape claim has since been withdrawn.

    Comments

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved