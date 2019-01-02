Larchfield Road rape allegation withdrawn

12:49PM, Wednesday 02 January 2019
An allegation of a rape in Larchfield Road on Saturday has been withdrawn, according to Thames Valley Police.
The alleged incident was said to have taken place at about 8pm.
A picture of a request slip sent by police to nearby businesses asking for CCTV footage was circulated on social media, however the police say that the rape claim has since been withdrawn.
