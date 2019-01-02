Advertiser review of the year: September

12:00PM, Wednesday 02 January 2019
September saw a month of horse riding, ploughing matches, racing and the first Maidenhead Kite festival. The 12th annual Cookham Grand Prix drew in big crowds as well as Maidenhead Town Show and the Bourne End illuminated boat parade. The Royal Borough rejected flats at the site of Thames Riviera Hotel and businesses were celebrated at the Maidenhead Business Awards.
