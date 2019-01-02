Advertiser review of the year: September

WINDSOR: Horse riders trotted through Windsor Great Park during a fundraiser for The Lions Club of Windsor. The event took a romantic twist when two riders got engaged. Ref: 130282-19

DORNEY: The 65th Dorney Horticultural Show saw entrants competing in a wide range of classes. Ref: 130249-02

MARLOW: Thousands of spectators enjoyed the show as the popular Marlow Carnival returned to the town. The community packed the streets for the annual celebration involving local schools and businesses. Ref: 130316-2

MAIDENHEAD: The Maidenhead Half Marathon went down a treat, with runners and spectators enjoying the warm weather. Ref:130255-34

MAIDENHEAD: Margaret’s Bridge, over The Cut, was opened by PM Theresa May. It was named in honour of rambler Margaret Bowdery. 130327-27

COOKHAM DEAN: A village fete featuring martial arts, ferret racing and birds of prey was the ‘best ever’ according to its organiser. Ref:130318-11

HOLYPORT: Leah and David Morgan have described baby India-Mae as ‘healing for all of us’ following the loss of their first-born daughter Maggie-Mae. The couple have worked hard to establish a lasting legacy in Maggie-Mae’s name. Ref: 130378-2

MAIDENHEAD:The 2018 Voluntary Sector Awards took place at Maidenhead Town Hall. The event aims to recognise the tireless work of volunteers. Ref:130396-32