Advertiser review of the year: August

RIVERSIDE: A boathouse was completely destroyed in a fire on Boulters Island. The Peter Freebody and Co boathouse in the north of the island was engulfed in flames. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the blaze.

ROYAL BOROUGH: The council’s managing director Alison Alexander announced she was leaving the Royal Borough come May next year. She has been in the role for five-and-a-half years. Ref:130372-80

COOKHAM: TV presenter Timmy Mallett, known for Wacaday, was left ‘heartbroken’ after the bike he cycled 2000km across Europe in was stolen outside The Kings Arms pub. Ref:130154-5

COOKHAM: The village’s railway station waiting room and ticket office reopened, but parish councillors expressed their frustration at how long it took for the work to be completed. Ref:128381-1

KNOWL HILL: The Littlewick Show returned for its 84th event in Bottle Meadow. The Littlewick Green Show Society put on another rural display of classic cars, concert bands and horse shows. Ref:130030-4

MAIDENHEAD: The unusually hot weather caused bananas to grow in a Maidonian’s garden. Retired headteacher Laurel Roberts was left ‘intrigued’ when the plant began sprouting the exotic fruit after eight years of owning it. Ref:130150-8

LL AREAS: A-Level students collected their exam results and it was a largely successful morning across the area. Pictured left to right: Cox Green School students Leuan Thomas, George Mbofana, Jack Sharpling, Sam Trounson, Joe Burridge and Chris Evans. Ref:130189-5

MAIDENHEAD: Thousands packed into Kidwells Park in Marlow Road for Maidenhead at the Movies. Beck Paton, five and Greg Paton watch Moana. Ref:130203-13