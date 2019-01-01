Advertiser review of the year: August

11:00AM, Tuesday 01 January 2019
As summer drew to a close, a woman from Poplars Grove was ‘gobsmacked’ to find her banana tree bearing fruit, students from across the area waited nervously to collect their A-level and GCSE results, and there was a shake-up in the council as the former managing director announced she was leaving.
A Burnham man who kept explosives at his home has been jailed for five years.
A month long Thames Valley Police (TVP) operation has seen 21 people arrested for drug offences.