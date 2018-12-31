Advertiser review of the year: July

01:30PM, Monday 31 December 2018
This month saw one of the hottest summers on record leave its mark on the town, with a field fire in Little Marlow causing massive damage. The RAF celebrated their 100th anniversary in style and an elderly man put his competition to shame in a swimming race.
A Burnham man who kept explosives at his home has been jailed for five years.
A month long Thames Valley Police (TVP) operation has seen 21 people arrested for drug offences.