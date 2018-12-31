Advertiser review of the year: July

A field fire devastated a rural area of Little Marlow, causing one family to ‘lose everything’. About 100 firefighters attended the blaze. Flames spread across the A404 causing gridlock and could be seen from Maidenhead town centre. Ref:130020-29

BURNHAM: A memorial bench in St Peter’s Church graveyard, Burnham, was badly damaged, causing upset to visitors. It was the first incident of vandalism the church has had in 10 years. Ref:130054-9

ROyAL BOROUGH: The Princess Royal got involved with a major conservation exercise taking place on the River Thames. Princess Ann dropped in on the Royal Swan Upping flotilla as checks were carried out on the mute swan population. Ref:130076-2

MAIDENHEAD: The Summer Cracker Challenge finally came home to the Advertiser team after countiless years of hurt. They saw off competition from 11 teams, including Shanly, Lane4 and Pythagoras Communications to emerge victorious at Braywick Park. Ref:130029-169

About 60 military aircraft flew over Maidenhead in a massive convoy to celebrate 100 years of the Royal Air Force. Spectators were wowed by planes including Typhoons, Red Arrows, and the Lightning. Ref:130051-27

MAIDENHEAD: Kidwells Park was transformed into a one-stop shop for live music and entertainment as the Maidenhead Festival.T housands turned up for the free community event, with musicians and performers from across the town. Ref:130087-82

WHITE WALTHAM: Children with special educational needs got to fly in light aircraft at White Waltham Airfield. The day was part of the Douglas Bader Foundation’s summer tour, during which plane owners around the country donated planes, enabling children to take to the skies. Ref:130043-1